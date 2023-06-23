Asking for travel recommendations is ruining people’s holidays. Fortunately, KAYAK is here to help you holiday, your way

When was the last time you made a decision without running it past someone else? Think about it: From buying new clothes to booking a restaurant for dinner, did you make those decisions alone or did you ask someone for their opinion? According to new research by leading travel search engine KAYAK, almost two-thirds of adults in the UK let the opinions of friends and family affect their everyday decisions, and a similar amount allow these external thoughts to guide their major life choices, too.

Now, whether you consider a holiday a minor or a major life choice (we’d say major — the benefits of travelling are nearly endless), choosing where to visit next is a decision you shouldn’t take lightly. Life can be busy and stressful, and it’s widely known that travel is a great antidote to all of this. Almost three-quarters of Brits say travelling is key to their personal development; 81% say travelling has given them new perspectives on the world around them; and 72% say it has given them a new perspective on life. Those are some pretty serious benefits.

However, as KAYAK’s World of Opinions 2023 study has found, it’s easier than you’d think to make a wrong decision. In a world where time and money is becoming increasingly tight, it’s important to make decisions that count, particularly when it comes to travel. The holiday-planning pressure is on.

“At KAYAK we know visiting new places first-hand empowers people to grow and develop as individuals,” says Evan Day, KAYAK UK country manager. “But it seems we have a blind spot when it comes to decision-making and as a result, a growing number of travellers are forfeiting personal views and genuine experiences in favour of popular opinion.”



Why? Because being influenced is easier than you think. We live in a world that is saturated with opinions, from news to podcasts, other people’s thoughts are there every time we glance at our phones or turn on the TV. We’re so used to having someone else’s point of view to rely on that we don’t always ask ourselves what it is that we want. Almost half of British adults say that they are exposed to too many points of view, and 73% feel that people’s opinions are becoming more polarised. So how can you listen to them all? A new video from KAYAK demonstrates this sentiment perfectly:

Social media is, of course, a huge factor in the influx of opinions. With every post creating the opportunity for ‘likes’ and inviting comments, it’s natural that we’d want to put our ‘best selves’ forward on our personal channels. However, this also means that we’re constantly ‘performing’ for others; 72% of Brits agree that the difference between real life and what people post on social media is growing.

The Instagram posts and TikTok videos of ‘must-see’ holiday destinations are only showing us the highlights. For example, that secluded cove you see an influencer posing in might look idyllic, but what they didn’t show you were the uneven 250 steps they had to descend to reach it, or the 50 other people in line waiting to get that same ‘solo’ shot. It’s no wonder that 72% of those taking part in KAYAK’s survey feel that it’s more difficult to know whose opinion to trust. If people are looking to your social media for travel inspiration, for example, and all you’re posting are highlights, you can see where they might get the wrong impression.

All of these factors are leading to choosing a holiday that’s probably great, but not right for you. Almost 24% of adults in the UK have changed their travel plans thanks to someone else’s opinion, with 69% relying on reviews and recommendations when deciding where to go on holiday. And yet, research has shown that 82% of British travellers have been let down by someone else’s recommendation.

That’s where KAYAK’s new platform Go See For Yourself — with its unique Explore feature — comes in. The world’s leading travel metasearch aims to make it easier to explore, choose and book travel experiences. No forced opinions, just plenty of options.

“Life’s too short to live according to others, and the world is too vast, diverse and beautiful to be neatly encapsulated in a screen or confined by someone else’s viewpoint,” says Helle Goodstein, senior creative director at KAYAK EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). “The new platform encourages people to go out and experience the world first-hand. Because nothing beats first-hand experiences, and travelling allows us to have experiences that are ours and ours alone.”

Of those surveyed, 54% said that travelling encouraged them to trust their own beliefs and opinions more. That’s proof that if you follow your own instincts, you’ll get more out of your trip. So, it’s time to take the plunge. Dig deep, think about what you want and plan your trip, your way with KAYAK. Go see the world for yourself.