People Are Just Realising Keanu Reeves' Real Age, And Alex Jones Is As Shocked As The Rest Of Us

You may know Keanu Reeves from The Matrix, John Wick, or Dracula, but a lot of One Show viewers seemed to reveal they didn’t know anything about his age.

The star appeared on the BBC chat show yesterday, with hosts Alex Jones and Gabby Logan quizzing him from the couch.

Keanu mentioned that it had been 25 years since The Matrix came out, adding that the first John Wicks movie was launched a decade ago.

“Many milestones this year for you, Keanu,” Alex commented, to which Keanu replied he had a big birthday this year as well.

“Well, I’ve turned 60 this year,” Keanu replied to Alex.

She responded, “You cannot be 60!” to which the star simply replied: “I am 60 years old.”

The star had told BBC News earlier this year, “I’m 59, so I’m thinking about death all the time.”

“Hopefully it’s not crippling, but hopefully it’s sensitised [us] to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have,” he added.

Still, Alex isn’t the only person surprised by the news.

In an X post celebrating his birthday this September, commenters wrote: “he’s 60?? he looks 40.”

“HOW?” another comment read, to which an X user responded “he was on ice for 50 years.”

Still, others pointed out that fans of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure ― a 1988 movie starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, who’s ALSO looking pretty great ― should have known, as he’s been in the acting industry for “years.”

