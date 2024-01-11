Keanu Reeves Announces Upcoming Novel With 'Weird Fiction' Author China Miéville

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Keanu Reeves is taking on a new role as novelist.

The Canadian actor, best known for his starring roles in the Matrix and John Wick films, is co-writing a book with self-described “weird fiction” author China Mièville.

Reeves announced the expected summer release of The Book of Elsewhere during a pre-recorded appearance on Good Morning America that aired Wednesday.

Advertisement

Set in the universe of the BRZRKR comic series Reeves co-created with writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney, The Book of Elsewhere follows an immortal warrior through time on his quest to understand the curse of eternal life.

Reeves said on GMA that he was thrilled to be able to dive deeper into the otherworldly story with Miéville.

Keanu Reeves is co-writing a novel with author China Miéville, set to be published in July. via Associated Press

“I love the world of BRZRKR so much that I wanted to explore it further and thought one of the best ways to do that is through a novel,” he explained. “If you read it, I hope you love it.”

Advertisement

In a statement to Deadline, the Constantine star said it was“extraordinary” to work with the English author, whom he called one of his “favourite” writers.

The speculative-fiction scribe is a notable figure in the “new weird” literary movement, having written the New York Times bestsellers The City & the City and Embassytown.

Though The Book of Elsewhere will be Reeves’ first novel, he previously published two art books with now-girlfriend Alexandra Grant, in 2011 and 2014.

The couple and artistic collaborators met in 2009 and went public with their relationship in 2019.