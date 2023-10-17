The Answer To Soft And Fluffy Towels Is Sitting In Your Food Cupboard

Apparently we’ve completely skipped autumn and headed right into winter with this massive drop in temperature and for many of us, this means stepping out of our lovely, warm, showers or baths onto a cold, unforgiving tiled bathroom floor.

It’s not exactly giving ‘pampered’, is it?

One way that we can get that pampered feeling is with soft, fluffy towels that give a real hotel feel. Of course, paying for that luxury is hardly doable in a cost of living crisis but what if we could replicate that feeling with our own towels at home.

Well according to the experts at Online-Bedrooms.co.uk, we can do exactly that.

How to keep your towels soft and fluffy

So, according to Nic Shacklock at Online-Bedrooms.co.uk, “Towels should be replaced every two years but they may be able to survive a few months longer by using these handy tips.”

Uh, I don’t know about you but I definitely wasn’t replacing my towels every... two years. Ahem. Anyway.

Bleach for white towels

So, of course, bleach is a really strong substance so don’t use this all the time, just a quick revive. Add a quarter of a cup of bleach to a hot wash for your white towels and they’ll come out looking like they did the day you bought them.

Strip dirt from towels using white vinegar

Apparently, this is a trick used by hotels and spas everywhere. Use two or three cups of white distilled vinegar, which you’ll probably have kicking about your food cupboard, in your wash can strip all dirt from towels and bring them back to their original colours.

Expand the lifespan of towels by using double detergent

Again, in a cost of living crisis, do this sparingly as detergent is really not cheap these days but every now and then, a double dose of fabric conditioner and detergent on your towels can expand their lifespan and give them an extra luxurious feel.

Live in a hard water area? Try hand soaking your towels

To properly strip your towels of hard water and product build-up, place your towels in a sink or bath with hot water and some baking soda. Leave them to soak for an hour, squeeze the excess moisture out and add them to their usual wash.

Wash at a higher temperature to prevent product build-up

Of course, because we use towels after washing and moisturising our bodies, product is bound to build-up, making the towels harder to properly clean. Washing towels between 40ºC and 60ºC now and then will give a more pristine finish.

Lighten the load for a thorough clean

While it might feel like the logical choice to put all towels, bath mats and hand towels in the same wash, this prevents towels from fully absorbing the cleaning product. Instead, wash your bath towels in their own wash to ensure a luxurious, fluffy finish.

Baking soda can help with that... musty smell

If your towels seem to have hit a wall with THAT damp smell that towels get, baking soda can help. Use a quarter of a cup of baking soda alongside your usual products to alleviate it.