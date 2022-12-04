SOPA Images via Getty Images

Keir Starmer has said he agreed with the “basic case” made by many Leave voters during the Brexit referendum.

In a speech on Monday, the Labour leader will set out plans for “the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people”.

Starmer will promise to give local communities new powers over skills, transport, planning and culture if Labour win power at the next election.

“People up and down this country are crying out for a new approach,” he will say.

“During the Brexit referendum I argued for Remain. But I couldn’t disagree with the basic case that many leave voters made to me.

“They wanted democratic control over their lives so they could provide opportunities for the next generation, build communities they felt proud of and public services they could rely on.”

Starmer will be speaking at the launch of a report by the Commission on the UK’s Future titled ‘A New Britain’.

“Britain will see a change not just in who governs but how we are governed,” he will say.

Starmer served as shadow Brexit secretary during Jeremy Corbyn’s time as leader and was a key figure arguing that the party should back Remain at any second referendum.

But since taking over, he has moved to try and shut down any suggestion Labour would try and take the UK back into the EU.