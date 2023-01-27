Exclusive: Keir Starmer Forced Into Candidate Selection U-Turn After Backlash

Keir Starmer is pictured with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the launch of the party's plans to devolve powers away from Westminster. Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images

Keir Starmer has been forced into a U-turn after clashing with Labour leaders in Scotland and Wales over how the party’s election candidates are selected.

The UK leader’s team had wanted to impose England’s system for vetting would-be MPs on the devolved nations.

But HuffPost UK has learned that the move sparked a backlash from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and his Welsh counterpart, Mark Drakeford, were “frustrated” at not being consulted beforehand.

A source with knowledge of the situation accused English Labour of attempting a “power grab”, and said: “It’s good they’ve walked it back.

“English Labour shouldn’t be trying to impose its will on Wales and Scotland.

“For years the accusation of devolved ‘branch offices’ of English Labour plagued the nations — reopening that is idiocy, and is another example of internal squabbles being put ahead of being a government-in-waiting.

“You have to question what political judgement went into starting that argument.”

The row comes just weeks after Starmer gave a major speech in which he pledged to devolve power away from Westminster to the UK’s nations and regions if he becomes prime minister.

Starmer has come in for criticism over the way in which the party leadership has sought to control the selection of candidates for the next general election.

Opponents claim that the process has been used to “stitch up” shortlists for candidates who are close to the leadership and to block those on the left of the party.

Starmer’s aides have strenuously denied the accusations and claim the background checks have weeded out candidates who may not be suitable to stand for parliament or who could risk damaging the party’s reputation.

It is understood that following the row with Scotland and Wales, if any new system is agreed it will be a joint effort and based on consensus.

Labour sources said that Starmer, Drakeford and Sarwar all agreed that “rigorous” due diligence checks were needed to uphold “high standards” for prospective parliamentary candidates.