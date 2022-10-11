Keir Starmer Says Government Could Fall 'At Any Time' As He Puts Labour On Election Footing

Keir Starmer during a visit to the Vaillant factory in Belper, Derbyshire. Joe Giddens via PA Wire/PA Images

Keir Starmer has said the government “could fall at any time” as he put Labour on an election footing.

He said the economic chaos sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget meant his party must be ready for a snap poll.

In a call to Labour staff this morning, Starmer said that despite Labour’s large lead in the opinion polls, “this is not the time for complacency or caution”.

The party leader also unveiled a major shake-up of the way Labour is run which will see it move to a new HQ.

Starmer said: “The government’s collapse on the biggest issue — the economy — means it could fall at any time. We have to recognise it is that unstable. We need to be ready.

“We need to get on an election footing straight away. This is not the time for complacency or caution. We must seize the opportunity to show the British people we can lead the country forward.”

He added: “We are turning the page to the final act of opposition: driving the Labour Party into government.

“It’s going to get harder as we get closer. But imagine how good it’s going to feel when we complete it. We can achieve what people said was unachievable.”

Labour general secretary David Evans insisted no jobs would be lost as part of the organisational shake-up, although Starmer’s chief of staff, Sam White, will be leaving his post.

Starmer said: “Sam has played an incredible role taking our operation to the next level. Under his leadership the team has become better and stronger.

“He’s hired some outstanding people and leaves behind a powerful legacy. A great deal of what’s been achieved over the last year wouldn’t have happened without him.

“I want to thank him for his frank advice, unstinting loyalty and all his support to me during some challenging times.”