Keir Starmer Says Middle East Is 'On The Brink' As He Urges Brits To Get Out Of Lebanon

A rescuer searches for survivors in a building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has said he fears the Middle East is “on the brink” of all out war as he urged hundreds of Brits to leave Lebanon immediately.

The prime minister spoke as he prepares to address the United Nations for the first time since entering Downing Street.

Britain is also sending 700 troops to Cyprus in case an emergency evacuation from Lebanon takes place.

Hundreds have died in recent days as Israel has targeted Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Speaking to Radio Four’s Today programme, Starmer said he was “deeply concerned” about the increasing violence.

“We are potentially at a brink point and we have to come back from the brink,” he said.

On his plane to New York, the PM told reporters: “The most important message from me this evening is to British nationals in Lebanon, to leave immediately and I just want to reinforce that.

“Yes, we are ramping up the contingency plans, I think that you would expect that in light of the escalation.

“But it is important that we be really, really clear: now is the time to leave.

“More broadly, I am worried about the situation and I think we need to be clear we need de-escalation, we need a ceasefire, we need to pull back from the brink.