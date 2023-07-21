Keir Starmer Says 'Silly Sod' Johnny Mercer Will 'Soon Be History'

Newly-elected Labour MP Keir Mather with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images

Keir Starmer has hit back at Johnny Mercer after he compared Labour’s new MP to one of the Inbetweeners.

The Labour leader branded the Tory MP a “silly sod” and predicted he would “soon be history”.

Mercer, the minister for veterans, hit out at 25-year-old Keir Mather after he overturned a 20,000 Tory majority to become the new MP for Selby and Ainsty.

He told Sky News: “I think it’s always good to get new people in politics. I think we mustn’t become a repeat of the Inbetweeners. You’ve got to have people who have actually done stuff.

“This guy has been at Oxford University more than he’s been in a job. You put a chip in him there and he just repeats Labour lines.”

But in remarks caught on camera by ITV, Starmer condemned Mercer’s comments.

During a visit to Selby and Ainsty, he told Labour’s new MP: “There was some silly sod on the radio, on the television, last night saying ‘he’s only 25’.”

Mather responds: “Johnny Mercer.”

Starmer then told him: “The answer is you’re 25 and you made history, and he’s whatever age he is and he’ll soon be history.”

Keir Starmer says “some silly sod” @JohnnyMercerUK will “soon be history” following his criticism of @Mather_Keir’s age pic.twitter.com/vYWEeSg3he — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) July 21, 2023

Mercer has been MP for Plymouth Moor View since 2015 and has a majority of 12,897.