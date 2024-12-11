Keira Knightley Doesn't Want Any More Kids Because Of This 1 Popular Cartoon Character

Keira Knightley NBC via Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Keira Knightley is revealing the hilarious reason she doesn’t want to have more children.

The Atonement actor is mother to two girls, nine-year-old Edie and five-year-old Delilah, both of whom she shares with her husband, musician James Righton.

On Monday, Keira appeared on the Tonight Show to promote her new Netflix series, Black Doves. During the segment, host Jimmy Fallon asked the actor how her daughters were.

“They’re good,” she replied, before jokingly stated that “they’re real people,” referring to how they’ve changed as they’re getting older.

James Righton and Keira Knightley Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

The host then asked Keira what her kids have been watching, to which she said that they’re “very cool” and have developed an affinity for Japanese movies by Studio Ghibli. This newfound love came as a relief to the Love Actually star, as her children had previously been obsessed with Peppa Pig for “seven years”.

“You know that thing where you’re like, ‘Oh, you know, they’re so nice. Should we have another one?’” Keira said. “And you think, ’Oh yeah, I could do the pregnancy. I could even do the birth, but I cannot watch any more Peppa Pig. So there’s no more kids.”

Keira recently opened up about the joys of motherhood and how she addresses certain challenges.

In an interview in August on the Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast, the actor shared that both she and one of her daughters have dyslexia.

“Sight-reading I find really hard, it really bounces,” she said, explaining that when it comes to scripts, “Basically, I record it and listen to it and listen to it and listen to it, and that’s how I learn it.”