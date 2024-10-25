Kelly Clarkson Gets Hot And Bothered After Being Surprised By A Sexy Photo Of Guest

LOADING ERROR LOADING

There was a whole lot of lust behind those hazel eyes.

Kelly Clarkson got visibly flustered during a steamy moment with country singer Warren Zeiders on her talk show last week. The “Since U Been Gone” singer seemed attracted to Zeiders as soon as he walked onstage, with Clarkson immediately remarking that his long locks were so beautiful that he should “have a hair commercial.”

Warren Zeiders on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last week. NBC via Getty Images

But the heat turned up a notch when Clarkson began asking Zeiders about his love for lacrosse, a sport he played for 12 years. As the two began diving into the subject, a photo of a shirtless Zeiders holding a lacrosse stick popped up on the screen behind them.

“I don’t think people know what lacrosse— oh, shit,” Clarkson said the moment she laid eyes on the photo of Zeiders.

The Grammy winner then squirmed in her seat and peered over at her audience with a look of adorkable shock on her face.

Zeiders, accurately reading that Clarkson was hot and bothered by his photo, began jokingly fanning himself.

“I may have to take my jacket off,” the “Pretty Little Poison” singer told Clarkson flirtatiously.

“I didn’t know that was coming,” Clarkson said, pointing to Zeiders’ photo. “I need to be prepared for that.”

Clarkson then began to stammer.

“…That was …that’s … well, that’s nice,” she said while still admiring his photo.

A clip of the moment was posted to Instagram after the interview aired, and many of Clarkson’s fans felt the two had a whole lot of chemistry.

“Her reaction was everything 😂 Go for it girl. Get them digits,” one commenter said.

“They’d be a super cute couple…” said another.

“He’s got Kelly Clarkson short-circuiting 🔥👀😂🥵,” joked a third.

Clarkson could certainly use a little spice in her life. Earlier this year, the New York Post obtained court documents Clarkson filed against her ex-husband and former manager, Brandon Blackstock, that claimed he tried to discourage her from being a host on “The Voice” by telling her she wasn’t sexy enough for the job.

After being treated like that by her own then-husband, we think it may be beneficial for Clarkson to ask Zeiders if he’d be down for a duet.