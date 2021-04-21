Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Recent Relapse After Nearly Four Years Of Sobriety

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she recently relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety.
The TV personality posted a series of vulnerable videos about her sobriety journey on Instagram Stories earlier this week.
“This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery,” she began.
“I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track, and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what’s going on and what happened.”
The 36-year-old daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne also said she was sober at that moment, stating: “I’m gonna be sober tomorrow, but it truly is just one day at a time.”
“I just wanted to tell you guys the truth, ’cause I never, ever want to lie to you,” she added. “Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you’ll be hearing from me soon.”
Kelly told People magazine in 2009 that she first encountered drugs as a teenager, when she had access to liquid Vicodin after having a tonsillectomy.
Since that time, she underwent four stints in rehab, six detoxes and a visit to a mental institution.
In a more recent interview with People in 2018, Kelly said she was able to get sober because it came down to life or death for her.
“For me, it was either I was going to die, or I was going to get help,” she said. “I decided that I wanted to live, that life is worth living and that I have an incredible family and friends, and why am I allowing myself to be so miserable?”
In August 2019, Osbourne celebrated her two-year anniversary of being sober on Instagram with an emotional post.
“I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude. I can’t even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years,” she wrote to fans at the time.
“To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much. If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good.”
A version of this story previously appeared on the US edition of HuffPost.
Need friendly, confidential advice on drugs?
- Contact FRANK on 0300 123 6600 or visit the website for alternative contact methods.
- If you need help with a drinking problem, call the Alcoholics Anonymous national helpline for free on 0800 9177 650 or email help@aamail.org.
- For advice on how to reduce drinking, visit Drinkaware’s website or Alcohol Change UK.
- Find alcohol addiction services near you using this NHS tool.