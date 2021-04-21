Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Recent Relapse After Nearly Four Years Of Sobriety

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she recently relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety.

The TV personality posted a series of vulnerable videos about her sobriety journey on Instagram Stories earlier this week.

“This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery,” she began.

“I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track, and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what’s going on and what happened.”