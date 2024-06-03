'Trivial And Unserious!': Kemi Badenoch Clashes With Presenters Repeatedly In Messy Media Round

Women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch clashed with multiple presenters this morning. Carl Court via Getty Images

Kemi Badenoch clashed with three different journalists on her media round this morning.

The business secretary and equalities minister was speaking to broadcasters about Conservative plans to change the Equality Act to rewrite the definition of sex, and allow organisations to bar transgender women from single-sex spaces.

However, it was not so much her (very controversial) policies as her reaction to questions which caused a stir.

Badenoch began her media round by taking issue with Sky News presenter Kay Burley’s line of questioning.

Burley asked the minister about an article in The Times she wrote explaining the Tory policy, and started one sentence by saying “there are obviously extremes”.

Badenoch interrupted her, and said: “Extremes? What do you mean about extremes?”

“Well, you tell me what you wrote your article about,” Burley said.

Badenoch said: “I didn’t write anything about extremes, I’m just asking what you mean.”

“I do the questions, if you don’t mind,” Burley replied.

“I didn’t understand your question!” Badenoch hit back.

They had a similar misunderstanding when Burley asked how transgender people would use public toilets under this Tory scheme – only for Badenoch to say again she did not understand the question.

Burley ended up explaining with a sigh of exasperation.

When the presenter tried to ask her about her own previous comments about the impact striking NHS workers have on waiting lists, Badenoch refused to answer.

She said: “What I am not getting into is any kind of conversation that makes it sounds like I am disparaging NHS workers.”

'What we are trying to stop is the scenario where people who have gone through male puberty tower over much smaller females.'@KemiBadenoch speaks about what the Tories pledge to change the Equality Act will mean for professional sports participation https://t.co/vzcyBn4QOX pic.twitter.com/iVSJd5mWPW — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 3, 2024

A short while later, Badenoch accused Times Radio presenter Stig Abell of inviting her on their morning show under “false pretences” because he tried to ask her about something not in her departmental brief.

Abell had attempted to ask her about social care reforms, but Badenoch refused.

“We talked a lot about equalities, we are talking about the issues that matter to people!” Abell said.

She said: “You’re asking for very specific and granular detail which I am not able to provide.”

Instead, she said she was just able to tell him what the plan was.

“You said the plan was the status quo!” Abell replied.

Badenoch denied that and said there will be more changes listed in the Conservatives’ manifesto – but, she caveated that he would have to speak to the health secretary for further details.

It’s pretty standard practice for all members of the government to be asked about any other parts of government.

Ooof. Kemi Badenoch accuses @StigAbell of inviting her on @TimesRadio breakfast under “false pretences” because he asked her about … social care. After asking her about equalities for 80 per cent of the interview. Asking Cabinet ministers about election manifesto policy… — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) June 3, 2024

Badenoch went on to be interviewed for the top slot on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme – but that did not go so well, either.

Presenter Mishal Husain asked the minister if she thought it was appropriate for any Tory candidate to appear on a podcast linked to Carl Benjamin, a YouTuber joked about raping Labour MP Jess Phillips.

Her comments come after ex-PM Liz Truss – who is standing again at this election for the Conservatives – was slammed by the Tory chairman for doing just that.

Badenoch said Benjamin’s comments were “not appropriate”, but suggested “it was not for me to say who can and cannot appear on a podcast I’ve never heard of.”

“You’ve never heard of this? OK, well I think I’ve spelt out exactly what was involved,” Husain said. “Do you think that’s in line with the protection of women?”

Badenoch deflected: “I’m sure there are many people, including people who are at the BBC, who have said inappropriate things.”

“I’m talking about someone who is standing for your party,” Husain said.

“We do not yet live in a society where we are going to ban people from going to speak on media shows,” Badenoch replied.

Husain asked: “It is appropriate for a Conservative candidate in line with your pledge for the protection of women?”

But the minister replied: “As I said, Mishal, this has nothing to do with the protection of women, it has to do with the freedom of speech and things we believe may be appropriate or inappropriate.”

She added: “I actually think it is quite inappropriate for a BBC presenter to be deciding which shows a candidate should be on.”

“It’s a question to you, the women’s minister,” Husain said.

Badenoch said that it is up to Truss’s constituents “to decide whether she has done a good job,” adding that she personally does not like being asked about such “trivial and unserious” issues.