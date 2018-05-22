A Sky News journalist has been left red-faced after admitting he quoted satirical website ‘The Daily Mash’ when falsely claiming Ken Livingstone has a pet newt called ‘Adolf’.

Jon Craig, the broadcaster’s chief political broadcaster, made the suggestion after the former mayor of London quit the Labour Party amid an anti-Semitism furore.

The left-winger had two years ago linked Jews to Hitler and Nazism, but said on Monday he was quitting as the issue was becoming a “distraction”.

Reporting hours after the news broke, Craig said of whether Livingstone would return: “He is 72 years old, he spends most of his time walking his dog Coco and famously looking after his pet newts. And guess what one of them is called? Yep, Adolf.”

The suggestion was reported by express.co.uk.

But a day later, Craig made a correction. He wrote on Twitter: “Very disappointed to learn reports that Ken Livingstone has or had a pet newt called Adolf, which I referred to y’day on TV & online, may not be correct.

“Am now told original source of this claim was satirical website ‘The Daily Mash’. Shame!”