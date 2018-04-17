The rapper was awarded the prestigious prize for his fourth album, ‘DAMN’, which won five awards at January’s Grammys , but was overlooked in the Album of the Year category.

Kendrick Lamar has become the first non-classical or jazz artist to win a Pulitzer Prize for music.

Explaining the landmark decision, Dana Canedy, prize administrator, said (via The New York Times): “The time was right. We are very proud of this selection. It means that the jury and the board judging system worked as it’s supposed to — the best work was awarded a Pulitzer Prize.

“It shines a light on hip-hop in a completely different way. This is a big moment for hip-hop music and a big moment for the Pulitzers.”

Soon after the win was announced, congratulations started rolling in: