ENTERTAINMENT

Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscars Host

Comedian Kevin Hart has chosen to step down as Oscars host after being given an ultimatum by the Academy: keep the gig but apologise for homophobic tweets he posted over seven years ago. Hart refused, explaining his choice in an Instagram post.

