Khloe Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala via Associated Press

After years of facing hook-up rumours, Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick are clearing the air about the nature of their relationship.

On Wednesday, the reality star kicked off her brand new podcast, Khloé In Wonder Land, live on X, which featured an interview with Scott.

Fans have long questioned the duo’s connection considering Scott has made his fair share of flirtatious passes at Khloé for years.

Scott shares three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with the eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, who he dated on and off until 2015.

During the interview, Khloé told Scott that he was the “number one person” fans requested her to interview on the podcast when she took a poll, before revealing that her social media followers specifically wanted to know if they ever “hooked up” with each other.

“Fuck yeah,” Scott jokingly answered, before Khloé clarified, “No, we haven’t.”

Scott Disick via Associated Press

Dubbing the rumours “nasty” and “wild,” the Good American founder then asked Scott if he finds it “strange” that “for years, people have always ran with this narrative” he was either hooking up with her or her other sister, Kendall Jenner.

“I don’t think it has any truth [to it], so they just run with anything. Just like, ‘Oh look at their relationship, they’re close,’ boom. Let’s just say something ridiculous,” he said.

“And then people with us, because we get along well, people are like, ‘They’re soulmates!’ Like, bro, I have children with her sister. We’re not soulmates.”

Scott continued: “The fact that people think that is psychotic. But I guess if I was watching a show [like ‘The Kardashians’], and I wanted it to be, you know, entertainment, I guess I would jump to those [conclusions] too.”

Khloé then declared that she and Scott would be “annihilated” if they ever actually did start hooking up.

“The crazy thing is, if we actually were together, we would be annihilated for it,” she said. “No one’s ever happy.”

“It would be pretty crazy,” Scott said of pursuing a relationship with Khloé, who doubled down adding: “Yeah, it’s disgusting.”

“But it would be totally fine in two weeks, these days, Like after two weeks of annihilation, it would be like, ‘And it worked.’ It’s psychotic,” Scott added.

Back in October 2023, Khloé shut down rumors yet again after her mum Kris Jenner claimed that Scott had a “crush” on her following an episode of the reality show, in which he alluded that she was his ideal woman.

“Scott has a crush on [Khloé], but it’s like a brother/sister crush, where he looks at you and admires—” Kris said in an outtake shown after the episode’s credits.

Khloé rapidly cut her mother off, adding: “That’s not a thing. There’s no such thing as a brother/sister crush, unless you live in the six states that legalise incest, and we don’t do that here.”

Watch Khloé Kardashian’s first episode of Khloé In Wonder Land below: