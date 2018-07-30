Kid Leaves Adorable Note And Gift For Delivery Driver To Ensure He Gets His Package

Next time you want a package delivering but need to pop out, take a leaf out of Sultan’s book: the youngster from South Lanarkshire penned an adorable note to a delivery driver letting them know he wouldn’t be in to retrieve his very important parcel: a pair of new football boots.

Exhibiting some incredible levels of honesty, he wrote: “My maw said we would be back before 5:30 but I highly doubt it. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

To sweeten the deal, he attached a Tunnock’s caramel wafer to the note, adding: “Please help yourself to a treat.”