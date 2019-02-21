5 Ingenious Children's Inventions That Would Make The World A Better Place

If you could ask your childhood self to create an invention, what would it have done? Dispensed endless ice cream? Completed your homework for you? Stopped your parents from asking you to do chores?

Well now – in proof that today’s kids are far cooler and more switched-on than we were – children between the ages of six and 11 were asked what they would make to improve the world, and their answers are remarkably selfless.

The drawings, collected for the Future Founders project, feature everything from a ‘gun sucker inner’ to an ‘ocean organiser’ and ‘rubbish eater’. An illustrator then brought these inspiring ideas and inventions to life (on paper).

Too cool.

Gun Sucker Inner

Harry, 6