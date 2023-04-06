Kim Kardashian Reacts To Katy Perry’s 'Ugly Cry Face' In Epic Instagram Exchange

From getting turned into a viral meme over a teary moment on reality TV to famously breaking down in a chat with talk show host David Letterman, Kim Kardashian is no stranger to having a good cry — so she can sympathise with fellow celebrity weeper Katy Perry.

On this week’s episode of American Idol, the Firework singer turned on the waterworks as she watched a performance by contestant Fire Wilmore, later sharing the footage of herself tearing up to Instagram.

“Hi this is my ugly cry face,” Katy, a judge on the singing competition series, wrote.

The post went viral in no time, with many fans gushing over Katy’s vulnerability and carefree ability to poke fun at herself.

The video also caught the attention of Kim, who swooped in to the comments section with her own words of support for the pop princess.

“We all have one,” Kim wrote, referring to the “ugly cry face.”

The pair’s felicitous interaction sparked dozens of comments from fans who couldn’t hold back their excitement over the epic exchange.

“This comment needs to go down in history,” one Instagram user said with a laughing emoji, nodding to the Skims co-founder’s remark.

“Iconic response,” another wrote.

“If you haven’t an ugly cry, are you even livinggg,” replied the cosmetic brand Maybelline.

This week’s weepy moment wasn’t the first time that Katy got emotional on American Idol.

In February, she began crying when Trey Louis, a survivor of a school shooting, auditioned for the show.

Louis, a mattress salesman and aspiring singer from Texas, opened up about the attack on Santa Fe High School in May 2018 that left 10 people dead and 13 others wounded.

Visibly distressed, Katy let the tears flow before shouting, “Our country has fucking failed us!”

She added: “You didn’t have to lose eight friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change, because you know what? I’m scared, too.”