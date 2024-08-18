Kim Kardashian via Associated Press

It seems Kim Kardashian might still be a bit shell-shocked after getting brutally booed at Tom Brady’s roast earlier this year.

While stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the reality star appeared surprised to be greeted by a heckler-free crowd.

“It’s my biggest fear in life to get booed, so this welcome is, like, so so good!” Kim explained as she reacted to the audience cheering her on.

The star’s shocked response prompted an encouraging reply from the host. “Never! They love you. Come on! We’re New York City, we love you,” he told the reality star.

In May, the Skims mogul came face-to-face with her fear after being publicly mocked by a star-studded crowd at Brady’s Netflix roast.

Kim was invited as a special guest to take digs at the NFL star during the live-streamed Roast Of Tom Brady event, but it quickly turned into a roast of her.

After host Kevin Hart introduced the mum-of-four to the stage, the audience’s cheers almost immediately turned into boos, prompting Kim to tell the crowd: “All right, all right, all right.”

To seemingly settle down the audience, someone off-camera could be heard saying: “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.”

Netflix ultimately edited out the boos on its service after the live taping. The final version cuts straight from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s introduction to her first joke.

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who also participated in the special, said on Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds’ We’re Here To Help podcast that Kim called the roast “abuse” after reaching out to her on Instagram following the embarrassing moment.

“She said, ‘You killed it on the roast,’ pretty much,” Nikki said of Kim’s alleged DM to her during the May episode. “I wrote back, ‘Kim, oh, my God. I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you. You fucking killed, girl.’”

Nikki then claimed The Kardashians leading lady replied: “Aww, thanks! And you killed it. I don’t know how you do this — it’s abuse, lol.”