Kim Kardashian via Associated Press

Kim Kardashian is putting her law school teachings to use with her kiddos.

On Tuesday, the reality star revealed to her 361 million-plus followers that she had allowed her eight-year-old son, Saint West, to start his own Youtube channel ― but not before signing a legally binding contract with her.

“I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube Channel after signing an extensive contract!” she wrote, alongside a screenshot of Saint’s profile in her Instagram story, People reported. “Please subscribe!!!”

The Skims founder showed a glimpse of the handwritten contract in a separate Instagram story, writing: “Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube Channel. He better not breach.”

Titled “Contract between Saint West and Kim Kardashian,” the agreement reads, “I, Saint West, agree to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a YouTube channel. I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North [Saint’s older sister] is recording music”.

Kim shares four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — with ex-husband Kanye West, the rapper who formally changed his name to Ye in 2021.

Much of the contract’s text is covered by the American Horror Story star’s caption, but it goes on to read: “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account.”

Saint’s signature is seen at the bottom of the document.

The shapewear mogul clarified on Wednesday that she and Saint’s contract is not a gag.

“JOKE CONTRACT? Oh this wasn’t a joke,” Kim wrote on X, resharing People’s original article. “We will go to arbitration if needed.”