King Charles' Appearance On The Repair Shop Has Sparked Some Priceless Reactions

The Repair Shop is set to get a Royal make-over when King Charles pays a visit as part of celebrations for the BBC’s centenary.

A piece of pottery made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee and an 18th Century clock - both chosen by the new monarch - will be restored by the programme’s team of experts.

But after news of the royal special was announced, fans had a few other suggestions for things that needed fixing ASAP...

On the repair shop today we have Charles who’s brought in a country that’s seen better days. It’s going to take all of us working together to fix this one 💚 pic.twitter.com/z6rv9MFlTH — Rich (@richmcurtis) October 11, 2022

King Charles to appear on BBC’s The Repair Shop, as he’s got 23 fountain pens that appear to have been thrown against a wall. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) October 12, 2022

They may be able to superglue an old pot back together, but the monarchy, not so much.



King Charles to star in The Repair Shop for BBC's centenary https://t.co/FrXxsCDbjG — Dr Tom Hewitt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@Ethnotweeter) October 12, 2022

https://t.co/oDs3uoSjcP the jokes write themselves.



Your Majesty, what have you brought to the Repair Shop?



Well...it's my er the country, really. It's fallen into... what's the word?..Yes, an Appalling condition.



Oh. It's a total disaster isn't it. We can't repair it, sorry. — Miles King #antigrowthcoalition (@MilesKing10) October 12, 2022

King Charles will be taking the Gilt Market into The Repair Shop.



Made in 1694 and now falling apart from years of abuse, King Charles hopes The Repair Shop can make a better job fixing the gilt market than the Bank of England, who returned it broken on October 14th. https://t.co/lPWF7weDjo — Polemic Paine (@PolemicTMM) October 12, 2022

The popular BBC One show involves the public bringing heirlooms in need of repair, and the special Royal episode will explore King Charles’ passion for preserving heritage craft skills.

The episode will see the show’s host Jay Blades and his team meet the-then Prince of Wales at Dumfries House – owned by the King’s charitable foundation – in Ayrshire, Scotland.

The soon-to-be King will be seen giving Jay a tour of the estate, as well as meeting some of the students on a Prince’s Foundation programme teaching traditional skills like blacksmithing, stonemasonry and wood carving.

The Repair Shop BBC

Jay, who received his MBE from the King in May, said: “You’ve got someone from a council estate and someone from a royal estate that have the same interests about apprenticeships and heritage crafts and it is unbelievable to see that two people from so far apart, from different ends of the spectrum, actually have the same interests.”

BBC commissioning editor Julie Shaw said: “This is an incredibly special programme which has the magic that Repair Shop viewers have come to know and love.

“People will see the former Prince of Wales as you rarely see him - and he is as captivated by the skills of the team who work on his items as any of our Repair Shop visitors.

“The episode is a real treat and we hope that people enjoy it as much as we do.”

Satinder Kaur, collections manager for Dumfries House, said: “At The Prince’s Foundation, we are very proud to have partnered with The Repair Shop for this very special episode.”