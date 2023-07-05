King Charles Is Having Another Lavish Ceremony In Scotland – And Not Everyone's Happy

Republic have called the occasion a "coronation-lite" WPA Pool via Getty Images

King Charles is about to have another (albeit, much smaller) lavish ceremony on Wednesday, just weeks after his coronation – although far fewer politicians are planning on attending this one.

The official event will see Scotland celebrate the new monarch’s coronation for the first time, in tradition known as Royal Week held in Edinburgh.

But this time, key politicians are considering boycotting.

Why aren’t people going?

The Scottish Green co-leaders, Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, have confirmed they will not be attending the royal event this week.

While they aren’t the majority in the Scottish Parliament, their party is part of a Scottish government power-sharing deal set up with the SNP in 2021.

Harvie has confirmed he will be speaking at a rally outside Holyrood with Our Republic, another campaign group advocating for an elected head of state.

Harvie said the monarchy is one of the reasons he supports Scottish independent.

Slater also explained: “In 21st Century Scotland, the monarchy is nothing to celebrate.”

She called it an “out-of-date and undemocratic institution”, asking: “How can we justify a system that allows one family to enjoy so much unearned wealth and privilege at a time when millions of people have so little?”

Republic, an anti-monarchist campaign group, will also be protesting.

In a post on its website, the group said: “Charles is having ANOTHER Coronation, this time in Edinburgh. Another pointless parade, another reckless waste of public money. So, of course, we’ll be protesting it.”

Alex Salmond, former first minister and SNP leader, said he has “politely declined” an invitation to go to the ceremony too, and claiming Charles would be “the last king of Scots”.

The Scottish Greens’ decision was criticised by Scottish Tory MSP Donald Cameron, who compared their move to “student politics”.

Meanwhile, the first minister Humza Yousaf has confirmed he will be going despite being the leader of the SNP, because he represents all the people of Scotland.

What is this royal ceremony?

It dates back to King Charles I’s belated coronation in Scotland in 1633 – eight years after his English coronation – which the Scottish parliament asked him to attend after the Union of the Crowns in 1603.

The tradition stopped briefly between 1822, when King George IV took to the throne, but Queen Elizabeth II resumed it upon her accession in 1953.

The big event will kick off on Wednesday, with a royal procession to the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the St Giles’ Cathedral, followed by a National Service of Thanksgiving.

Here, Charles will receive the Honours of Scotland – that includes a crown, by the way, a sceptre, a sword and precious gems.

The whole day will then be rounded off with a 21-gun salute from the 12 Regiment Royal Artillery, before the royal procession goes back to Holyroodhouse.

The Red Arrows will put on a show in the Edinburgh sky, while the public might line up along the Royal Mile to view to watch it.

Of course, – in case you’ve forgotten the big extravaganza – this is all happening just weeks after Charles’ first coronation.

He was actually crowned in May, in a lavish ceremony in Westminster Abbey, during which six Republic protesters were arrested under the Public Order Act, although they did not face criminal prosecution.