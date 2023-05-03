Royal Fatigue Is Already Setting In And King Charles's Coronation Hasn't Even Begun

King Charles’s coronation hasn’t even happened yet and people are already getting tired of it all.
While it may have been seven decades since the UK last saw a coronation, it’s safe to say that there’s been quite a few large royal events over the last few years which have dominated the news cycle.
In just the last two years, there’s been the death and funeral of Prince Philip, the Queen’s platinum jubilee, and the Queen’s death and funeral.
That’s not to mention the ongoing headlines led by Prince Harry’s feud with his family, the publication of his tell-all book ‘Spare’ and its promotional interviews, and his war against the tabloids.
With a lot areas now covered in some form of royal decoration to mark the occasion, the public being invited to swear allegiance to the King, and rehearsals for various processions blocking London roads at night, it’s hard to escape the coronation (even though Charles has technically been King since September).
And, as a YouGov poll from April shows, only 9% of Brits care “a great deal” about the coronation; 24% care “a fair amount”; 35% care “not very much”, and 29% “not at all” (just 3% said they didn’t know how they felt).
While the extra Bank Holiday we get on Monday is obviously nothing to be sniffed at, it’s not surprising that plenty of people on Twitter have just had enough.
Plenty of people couldn’t believe there was so much excitement around The Stone of Destiny (an ancient rock linked to the crowning of British monarchy, which fits underneath the Coronation Chair).
Then, there’s the question about why all previous rules seem to go out the window when it comes to the coronation rehearsal.
And there were comments on how ridiculous the whole occasion seems.
Of course, satirical magazine Private Eye couldn’t resist putting its own spin on events.
Others were just happy not to have anything to do with the royal occasion whatsoever.
Meanwhile, the new shorthand name for the coronation (“Cory Nash”, anybody?) is enough to put anybody off.