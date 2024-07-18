Why King Charles Is Facing Backlash After Another Seemingly Tetchy Moment Caught On Camera

King Charles III reading the King's Speech. via Associated Press

King Charles is facing scrutiny online after apparently being a little tetchy during yesterday’s State Opening of Parliament.

The speculation began after a clip of Charles being seated in the House of Lords just before he had to deliver the King’s Speech was shared online.

When a page boy tried to adjust the monarch’s robe over the Sovereign’s Throne, the King seemed to pull his hand back suddenly and tried to rearrange it himself.

But, in the silence of the chamber, the microphone near Charles managed to pick up the sound of the monarch saying, “thank you,” to the page boy twice.

Ahead of a speech in the House of Lords, a page boy tries to adjust King Charles' robe. The King seemed to pull his hand back when the page boy tries to place the King's robe around his throne.https://t.co/2dqSfWjmj0 pic.twitter.com/SsGdMdR8YC — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 17, 2024

Even so, people were quick to criticise the King for his apparent attitude, with some accusing him of having a “temper tantrum”, claiming he seemed “cross” and “rude”.

It’s not the first time Charles has facing backlash for appearing rather tetchy.

Back in 2022, the King made headlines for getting frustrated over fountain pens on two separate occasions, in a minor drama that became known as “pengate”.

Days after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II – leading him to inherit the throne – the monarch was seen getting frustrated that an inkwell was still on the table and gestured for an aide to get rid of it – quickly.

A second incident occurred at the signing ceremony of Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough Castle, when he was heard on camera claiming in frustration that he “can’t bear this bloody thing,” when a pen started to leak.

He later joked about the whole saga in his state of nation address in the City of London, saying the British have a great “ability to laugh at ourselves”.

He added: “Just as well, you may say, given some of the vicissitudes I have faced with frustratingly failing fountain pens this year!”