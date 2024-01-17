King Charles To Undergo Procedure In Hospital Next Week: Buckingham Palace

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that King Charles has “sought treatment for an enlarged prostate”, on the same day it was revealed that Kate Middleton had undergone abdominal surgery.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” the palace said in a press release shared with HuffPost. “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Kensington Palace announced earlier on Wednesday that Kate Middleton underwent “planned” abdominal surgery on Tuesday, which was deemed “successful.”

The palace added that the Princess of Wales would stay at the hospital for ten to fourteen days, and later resume her recovery at home. She is not expected to return to official duties until after the Easter holiday.

The palace added that she “hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private”.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share,” the statement continued.

