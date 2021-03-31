Kirsten Dunst Reveals Pregnancy In Drop Dead Gorgeous High-Fashion Photo Shoot

There’s fabulous and then there’s announcing your pregnancy in a high-fashion photo shoot helmed by Sofia Coppola. Kirsten Dunst falls firmly into the latter category with the actor revealing she’s expecting her second child with husband Jesse Plemons in a spread for W Magazine that’s practically dripping in glamour. For the occasion, Dunst reunited with the auteur director, whom she’s collaborated with on films including The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette and most recently The Beguiled, alongside Coppola’s other muses, Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones, in a photo essay for the outlet’s Directors Issue.

Courtesy of W Magazine

In one of a handful of photos artfully captured by photographer Zoë Ghertner, Dunst appears sprawled on an ornate bed dressed in a custom, bridal-adjacent Rodarte gown with her hand accentuating her stomach. The shoot recalls the same aesthetic as the pair’s highly stylised work on Marie Antoinette, which saw Dunst assume the role of the French queen with a modern twist ― shoutout to the infamous pair of blue Converse shoes.

Courtesy of W Magazine

Dunst has set the bar relatively high for pregnancy reveals, previously announcing that she was expecting her first child with Plemons by way of Rodarte’s Fall 2018 fashion lookbook. The couple, who first met while portraying a married couple on the second season of Fargo, got engaged in January 2017 and welcomed their son, Ennis, a year later. While the two have yet to reveal the details of their wedding, W Magazine confirmed they are indeed married. In the accompanying W Magazine interview, Dunst and Coppola trade anecdotes about the magic behind their decadeslong working relationship, including the time the director lent the young actor a John Galliano dress she wore to the Golden Globes for Dunst’s high school prom. “It’s just so beautiful to have that kind of friendship where you’ve seen each other have children,” Dunst said of Coppola. “There are few collaborations, to be honest, where it lasts, where someone knows you that long that’s not your family.”