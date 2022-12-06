Kirstie Alley Dies Following Cancer Battle

Kirstie Alley speaks during the 15th annual official Star Trek convention at the Rio Hotel & Casino on August 5, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images

Kirstie Alley, the actor who starred in the iconic sitcom “Cheers” and dozens of other films and movies, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 71.

Her children confirmed her death Monday, saying the cancer was “only recently discovered” and that she’d been in treatment at Florida’s Moffitt Cancer Center.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” they wrote.

Alley’s breakout role as Rebecca Howe on Cheers, which ran from 1987 to 1993, earned her an Emmy and a Golden Globe award. She went on to collect more nominations and awards for her performances in the sitcom Veronica’s Closet, the crime series The Last Don and the TV film David’s Mother.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” her children with ex-husband Parker Stevenson wrote in their announcement Monday.

Her last acting appearance was in the 2020 TV movie You Can’t Take My Daughter, and she appeared in the 2022 season of Fox’s singing competition reality show “The Masked Singer.”

Alley was also outspoken about politics in recent years and was one of few Hollywood celebrities to support Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections. She also expressed support for the violent rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 last year following Trump losing his bid for reelection.