Heartstopper's Kit Connor Breaks Down Why He Hit The Gym Hard

Heartstopper star Kit Connor has admitted there is a “deep” reason behind his new gym regime.

The actor, who played rugby player Nick Nelson in the hit Netflix teen drama, recently revealed a transformation to his body, with his trainer Nathaniel Massiah sharing footage from their gym sessions on YouTube.

In the video, Kit breaks down why he has been hitting the gym so hard.

“The reason I got into the gym was kinda deep, to be honest,” he said.

“When I got cast in Heartstopper… the character that I’m based on is like 6 foot 2, very big,” the 19-year-old explained. “I was shorter than I am now, and skinnier.

“When it got announced there was some people on the internet going: ‘He’s a bit too skinny’.”

Kit Connor David M. Benett via Getty Images

Nathaniel also revealed he had been helping Kit train ahead of his “next film”.

According to Kit’s IMDb page, his upcoming projects include the films One of Us and A Cuban Girl’s Guide To Tea And Tomorrow.

Filming on the second series of Heartstopper wrapped in December after the first proved to be a huge hit when it debuted on Netflix in 2021.

Kit with Heartstopper co-star Joe Locke as Nick and Charlie Netflix

The show, which is based on author and illustrator Alice Oseman’s graphic novels, follows teenagers Charlie – played by Joe Locke – and Nick, who form an unlikely friendship that soon turns into something more after being thrown together at the beginning of a new school year.

After the characters finally entered into a relationship in the final episode of season one, Joe and Kit have already teased that the new batch of episodes will be taking the story to some darker places.