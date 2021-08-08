Game Of Thrones Star Kit Harington Reflects On Past Alcohol Abuse And Mental Health Struggles

Former Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington has spoken out about his past struggles with addiction. The British actor is best known for portraying Jon Snow in the hit fantasy drama, which came to an end after its divisive eighth season in 2019. Shortly after Game Of Thrones aired its final episode, it was confirmed that Kit had checked into a wellness retreat to seek help for “personal issues”. Reflecting on this in an interview with The Times, Kit explained: “Things that have happened to me since [Game Of Thrones] ended, and that were happening during [the show], were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol.”

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Kit Harington at the Golden Globes in 2020

He continued: “You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person. And you feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.’ “One of my favourite things I learnt recently is that the expression ‘a leopard doesn’t change its spots’ is completely false: that a leopard actually does change its spots. I just think that’s the most beautiful thing. It really helped. “That was something I kind of clung to; the idea that I could make this huge fundamental change in who I was and how I went about my life.” Elsewhere in the interview, Kit said that his mental health struggles had become so severe that he experienced suicidal feelings. “I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things,” he told the newspaper. “Maybe [this interview will] help someone, somewhere. But I definitely don’t want to be seen as a martyr or special. I’ve been through something, it’s my stuff. If it helps someone, that’s good.”

HBO Kit in character as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones