Forget parking options and school catchment areas, what millennials really want in their first home is a kitchen island, underfloor heating and a spa-style bathroom.

Young home-buyers – aged 35 and under – are opting for style over practicality, according to a survey of 2,000 Brits from M&S Bank which puts the shift in behaviour down to the ‘Instagram effect’. So much so that among the top requirements for a first home are an open plan living space, polished concrete floors and even a garden fire pit (we blame Love Island for that one).

In fact, millennials care so much about how their house looks that as many as 92 per cent said they would compromise on the size or practical features of a property if it was in a cool desirable location, while 73 per cent said they would be willing to shell out more on a house in an “Instagrammable” area.

