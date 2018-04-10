KitKat To Sell New Ruby Chocolate Bar In UK That's Bright Pink

KitKat fans are in for a treat, as Nestlé is launching a Ruby chocolate version of its iconic four finger bar in the UK.
The 85 pence chocolate bar will be available from Tesco as of 16 April.
Ruby chocolate makes up a fourth category of chocolate after dark, milk and white. It’s made with Ruby cocoa beans, which have an intense berry taste without the addition of any flavour or colour.
Ruby chocolate was created by Swiss chocolatier Barry Callebaut who spent over a decade developing the innovative flavour using specially selected cocoa beans. He announced it to the world in September 2017 - since then it has attracted huge interest from chocolate connoisseurs around the world.
KitKat made with Ruby chocolate was first introduced earlier this year in Japan and Korea. Alex Gonnella, marketing director for Nestlé’s UK confectionery business, said: “After the extremely successful launch of KITKAT Chocolatory Sublime Ruby in Japan and South Korea, this is the first time the Ruby chocolate will be available in an iconic four finger format and we are sure that the Ruby chocolate KITKAT will be a great hit in the UK.”
Gonella added: “We know that a new type of KITKAT is a really big deal and we are very excited to be able to offer a different type of chocolate for KITKAT fans to try.
“Ruby chocolate is a big innovation in confectionery and we are very proud that KITKAT is the first major brand in the UK to feature this exciting new chocolate.”
Pablo Perversi, chief innovation, quality and sustainability officer at Barry Callebaut, added: “I am very pleased to see the result of our partnership with Nestlé — the iconic four-finger KITKAT made with our Ruby chocolate. Consumers across the world will be intrigued by the unique taste of this crispy delight!”
Following the UK launch, the product will be introduced in Europe and the Americas.