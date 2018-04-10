KitKat To Sell New Ruby Chocolate Bar In UK That's Bright Pink

KitKat fans are in for a treat, as Nestlé is launching a Ruby chocolate version of its iconic four finger bar in the UK. The 85 pence chocolate bar will be available from Tesco as of 16 April. Ruby chocolate makes up a fourth category of chocolate after dark, milk and white. It’s made with Ruby cocoa beans, which have an intense berry taste without the addition of any flavour or colour.

KitKat The new KitKat Ruby is bright pink.

Ruby chocolate was created by Swiss chocolatier Barry Callebaut who spent over a decade developing the innovative flavour using specially selected cocoa beans. He announced it to the world in September 2017 - since then it has attracted huge interest from chocolate connoisseurs around the world. KitKat made with Ruby chocolate was first introduced earlier this year in Japan and Korea. Alex Gonnella, marketing director for Nestlé’s UK confectionery business, said: “After the extremely successful launch of KITKAT Chocolatory Sublime Ruby in Japan and South Korea, this is the first time the Ruby chocolate will be available in an iconic four finger format and we are sure that the Ruby chocolate KITKAT will be a great hit in the UK.”

KitKat The new KitKat is made with Ruby cocoa beans.