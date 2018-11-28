LIFESTYLE

'Knickers' Saved From The Abattoir By His Own Beefiness

At 194cm tall and 1.4 tonnes, an Australian steer named Knickers has been spared a trip to the abattoir because he’s simply too big. Knickers will spend the rest of his days in a cattle paddock in Western Australian, where he is a “coach” to the other cattle, showing them where to roam and graze. While Knickers is thought to be Australias largest cow, an Italian cow named Bellino currently holds the world record for tallest steer, standing at 203 cm tall.