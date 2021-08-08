Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, a founding member of the long-running soul-funk band Kool & The Gang – known for such hits as Celebration and Get Down On It – has died at the age of 70.

He died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday in New Jersey, where he was a resident of Montclair, according to a statement from his representative.

Thomas was the group’s alto sax player, flutist and percussionist, and served as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows.

His last appearance with the group was on 4 July at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.