Kourtney Kardashian Shares Ruthless Reason She Didn’t Invite Family To Pregnancy Reveal

Kourtney Kardashian caught the internet’s attention after announcing her pregnancy to the public in a viral surprise reveal in June, but there’s one person who seems a little sour over the way it all went down.

On the season finale of “The Kardashians,” which was released Thursday on Hulu, she and some of her family members tagged along with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, for a bus ride to San Diego for one of his concerts.

While riding around, the show’s producers asked sister Khloé Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner if they liked how Kourtney Kardashian announced to the world that she was pregnant with Barker’s baby — when she held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” at a concert in Los Angeles earlier this year.

After Jenner tossed out a lacklustre “yeah” in response, the momager opened up about feeling a little prickly over not being invited to the public reveal.

Viewers who are caught up on last week’s episode will know that the show had offered a look at how the Lemme founder revealed her pregnancy to her family privately before the big public stunt went down.

Smirking, Khloé Kardashian explained to the producers that her mom “wasn’t really happy” to have “found out on the news” about the public reveal — and “rightfully so,” she added.

“I woke up, opened my eyes and right in front of me, because we had left the TV on the night before, and woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign,” Jenner recalled. “And then I realised it was ABC News. I knew she was pregnant. I didn’t know she was going to announce it.”

Khloé Kardashian said that she told her big sister that their mom’s feelings were hurt over her actions, but Kourtney Kardashian insisted that she just “forgot” to tell their family about her plans.

Clearly dejected, Jenner added: “She forgot she had a family. That’s what pregnancy brain does. It’s wild how that happens.”

Kourtney Kardashian went on to clarify in a confessional that she didn’t invite family members to the public announcement because she didn’t think any of them “would care to come.”

“I just truly didn’t think to invite them to the LA concert,” Kourtney Kardashian explained. “And I did tell Khloé about it and she asked me to change it to San Diego.”

She said of her family: “It just truly was our way to tell the world and it was about me and Travis, not about anything else. This is why I don’t invite you guys to stuff because it’s not about you.”

Kris Jenner (left) and Kourtney Kardashian. Scott Dudelson via Getty Images

She added, “Everything becomes about everyone and the way they want to do it and all their complaints, and I’m like, I see why I didn’t invite you to the other thing.”

This isn’t Kourtney Kardashian’s first confrontation with her family during their show’s latest season.

In the Season 4 premiere of “The Kardashians” back in September, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian exchanged some fiery words amid a sibling rivalry.

While arguing over the phone, Kim Kardashian accused her sister of hating their whole family.

“You hate us. You’re a different person. We all talk about it,” Kim Kardashian said. “All your friends call us, complaining.”

The shouting match reached a new level of animosity after the Skims founder claimed that her sister’s kids take issue with their mom.

“Your kids have even come to me with problems that they have in how you are,” Kim Kardashian told the eldest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Visibly angered, Kourtney Kardashian fired back on the call: “Is that helpful? You’re like, adding it into a fight to have a side, like it’s you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. It’s like, you’re just a fucking witch and I hate you.”

Kourtney Kardashian is mom to Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. With Barker, she recently welcomed son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

