Kwasi Kwarteng Choosing 'Big And Painful' Spending Cuts, Says IFS

Kwasi Kwarteng looks set to impose “big and painful” spending cuts on the public sector, according to leading economists.

The chancellor is due to announce his so-called medium term fiscal plan on October 31 and has pledged to “get debt falling in the medium-term”.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said if Kwarteng wants to stabilise debt as a fraction of national income in 2026–27 he will need to find £60bn in savings.

“Cuts on this scale would require some big choices,” the respected think-tank said.

The IFS said Kwarteng could have to axe 15% from non-NHS and non-defence day-to-day public service spending.

“With a weaker economy, getting government finances on a sustainable path without cancelling tax cuts could force chancellor into big and painful spending cuts,” the IFS said.

And it warned promising tightening on that scale through spending cuts alone, without actually specifying which budgets would be cut “risks stretching credulity to breaking point”.

Labour has demanded Kwarteng and Truss abandon their “fantasy” mini-Budget.

“This is a Tory crisis that has been made in Downing Street, and that is being paid for by working people,” shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said.

Sarah Olney, the Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson, said the government was “on the verge of having to commit to nation-destroying spending cuts.”

“If the Conservatives think they can cut taxes for the richest companies and risk cutting our vital services like the NHS they will go down as the most out of touch Government on record,” she said.

Kwarteng had initially planned to announce his plans for cuts on November 23.

But on Monday - in another U-turn - he said the statement to the Commons would happen on Halloween.