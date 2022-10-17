Bleak Images Show Kyiv Under Attack, Again – This Time From Kamikaze Drones

Ukraine has been attacked by Russia again, with its capital Kyiv under fire by drones this morning.

The centre of the capital was struck during its rush hour for the third day in the last week, by kamikaze drones, often known as suicide drones. They tend to hover above a target before attacking – their explosives detonate when coming into contact with anything else.

“All night and all morning, the enemy terrorises the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine,” the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Advertisement

The head of the president’s staff Andriy Yermak said the attacks show Russia’s “desperation”.

At least one person has died and three others were injured in the Kyiv attacks alone, after Russia went after residential buildings, according to mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Air raid sirens went off before the first explosion, urging the public to take cover. It’s thought there were a total of four explosions this morning.

Until last week, Moscow had not targeted Kyiv for months, ever since its attempts to seize the capital failed in the early days of the war.

However, after the bridge connecting Crimea to Russia was destroyed, the Kremlin blamed Ukraine and renewed its offensives.

Advertisement

Across the rest of the country, “hundreds of localities” were left without electricity, according to the Ukrainian prime minister Denys Chmygal said.

Here are just some of the alarming images to emerge from the capital.

Police officers check the explosion site after a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. YASUYOSHI CHIBA via Getty Images

Ukrainian firefighters works on a destroyed building after a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022. YASUYOSHI CHIBA via Getty Images

Smoke rises from a destroyed building after Russian attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 17, 2022. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Ukrainian woman is seen with her child on the sidewalk after the Russian attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 17, 2022. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Advertisement

A man falls is seen on the ground after a blast following a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. YASUYOSHI CHIBA via Getty Images

A soldier is seen sitting on the ground after Russian attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 17, 2022. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Local residents look on as smoke rises after a Russian drones strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 17, 2022. Gleb Garanich via Reuters

A smoke rises after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. via Associated Press

Smoke rises from a building after a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. YASUYOSHI CHIBA via Getty Images

Advertisement

Smoke rises after a Russian drones strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 17, 2022. Gleb Garanich via Reuters

The port city of Mykolaiv was attacked too, where tanks containing sunflower oil were set on fire by similar drones.

It’s not entirely clear what Russia is trying to attack with the use of these drones, although the country could be targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.