Kylie Jenner had a good sense of humour while attending the Golden Globes with Timothée Chalamet on Sunday night.

The reality star and makeup mogul couldn’t help but crack a smile after her actor boyfriend became the butt of the joke during host Nikki Glaser’s opening monologue.

When Glaser called Chalamet’s wispy mustache “the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lip,” the star of “A Complete Unknown” buckled in half with laughter. Jenner had a more subtle reaction, as she stifled her giggles with a small smile and a sweep of her hair.

Elle Fanning, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sit together at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday. Chalamet got roasted by host Nikki Glaser during her opening monologue. Christopher Polk/GG2025 via Getty Images

Though the A-listers didn’t walk the red carpet together, it was clear the two were having a great time during the show while sitting with Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro, Chalamet’s co-stars from the Bob Dylan biopic.

The Globes were one of Chalamet and Jenner’s rare public appearances together. Since the pair began dating two years ago, they have tried to keep their relationship as private as possible.

The Dune actor was very coy about his love life while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, when he walked the red carpet solo but had Jenner join him inside the event.

When asked what it was like to have his girlfriend there supporting him, Chalamet deflected and told an Entertainment Tonight reporter, “It’s a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic.”