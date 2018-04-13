Kylie Minogue turns 50 next month.

We know this because it has literally been brought up in every single interview the singer has done to promote her latest album ‘Golden’.

However, it seems the princess of pop has, quite rightly, finally had enough of being asked about her milestone birthday, as Naga Munchetty found out when Kylie sat down for a chat with her and Charlie Stayt on ‘BBC Breakfast’ on Friday.

After talking about her 14th studio album, choreography and her 30-year career, Naga asked Kylie about her upcoming 50th.

“Now you’re approaching 50, I’m sure you don’t mind me saying this?” Naga asks her.