Kylie Minogue turns 50 next month.
We know this because it has literally been brought up in every single interview the singer has done to promote her latest album ‘Golden’.
However, it seems the princess of pop has, quite rightly, finally had enough of being asked about her milestone birthday, as Naga Munchetty found out when Kylie sat down for a chat with her and Charlie Stayt on ‘BBC Breakfast’ on Friday.
HUFFPOST VERDICT: Kylie tries on country for size - and it fits
After talking about her 14th studio album, choreography and her 30-year career, Naga asked Kylie about her upcoming 50th.
“Now you’re approaching 50, I’m sure you don’t mind me saying this?” Naga asks her.
Except judging by the look on Kylie’s face and and her totally unconvincing response of “no” followed by a fake laugh, we think she did mind, Naga.
Kylie has admitted that she wanted to make a statement by calling her latest album ‘Golden’, as she found it odd that she was always being asked her age.
Earlier this week, Kylie told ABC News Australia: “”[On] my previous album promotion I was just asked so much about having an answer for being a woman my age in the industry.
“I do have to rise above sometimes, I’ve trained myself to do that.
She added: “I felt like I had to say something.
“I definitely knew that by hook or by crook I wanted to have this phrase on the album saying, ‘We’re not young, we’re not old, we’re golden’.”
Amen to that.
Watch things get seriously awkward between Kylie and Naga in the video above.