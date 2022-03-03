Kylie Minogue Leads Former Neighbours Stars Paying Tribute As The Soap Is Axed

Kylie Minogue in Milan last month Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

Kylie Minogue is among the former Neighbours cast members who have paid tribute to the show following the news it is being axed after 37 years.

Before embarking on her pop career, the chart-topping singer played Charlene Robinson in Neighbours for two years.

Advertisement

On Thursday morning, after it was announced that the Australian soap would be shutting down production for good later this year, Kylie tweeted about her fondness for the show that helped launch her to international stardom.

“I’ll be forever grateful for the experience and the friends I made on Neighbours,” she wrote.

Advertisement

“We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart. Pure love!”

Kylie with former co-star Jason Donovan in 1987 Dave Hogan via Getty Images

She added: “I can still hear Madge calling… CHARLENE!!!!”

Advertisement

I’ll be forever grateful for the experience & the friends I made on @neighbours. We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart. Pure love! 💞🏡 I can still hear Madge calling … CHARLENE!!!! — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) March 3, 2022

Fellow Neighbours alum Guy Pearce also shared his sadness that the show would be coming to an end.

He tweeted: “I’m so sorry to hear Neighbours will end. Aside from being the incredible launchpad it’s been no one can deny the effect it’s had throughout millions of homes around the world. It’s bonded all of us in immeasurable ways.

“A true honour to have been a part of it. Great memories.”

I'm so sorry to hear Neighbours will end. Aside from being the incredible launch pad it's been no one can deny the effect it's had throughout millions of homes around the world. It's bonded all of us in immeasurable ways. A true honour to have been a part of it. Great memories Xx — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) March 3, 2022

Over the years, Neighbours also helped launch the careers of many other Australian stars, including Jason Donovan, Natalie Imbruglia, Liam Hemsworth and two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie.

Advertisement

It was first confirmed last month that the future of the long-running show was in jeopardy after UK broadcaster Channel 5 said they would stop airing Neighbours from this summer onwards.

Producers had been trying to find another broadcaster to help save the show, but confirmed on Thursday morning that this search was unsuccessful.

“We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June,” they said in a series of tweets.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.