The company that created the world’s first lab-grown beefburger has confirmed that it could be coming to a menu near you in just a few years.

Mosa Meat has confirmed that it received a £6.7 million in funding to pursue plans to bring its artificially grown meat to restaurants as soon as 2021.

Dutch-based Mosa Meat has in the past also received £890,000 from Google co-founder Sergey Brin. The aim is to achieve industrial-scale production two to three years later, with a typical hamburger costing about one dollar.