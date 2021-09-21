Singer Sarah Dash, best known as a founding member of the vocal group Labelle, has died at the age of 76. No cause of death has been given, though reports have suggested that Sarah’s death was unexpected. After originally forming as Patti Labelle And The Bluebelles in the 1960s, the band revamped their image in 1967 and rebranded themselves as Labelle. The trio enjoyed huge success with their chart-topping single Lady Marmalade, which was subsequently covered by All Saints and a super-group consisting of Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil Kim and Mya for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack.

Bobby Bank via Getty Images Sarah Dash performing a tribute to Aretha Franklin in 1978

Labelle released a total of seven albums during their time together, the most recent of which came out in 2008, following a hiatus of over 30 years. Sarah’s bandmate Patti Labelle paid her respects on Twitter, noting that the two had performed together just days before her death. “We were just on stage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment!” she wrote. “Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. “And I could always count on her to have my back! That’s who Sarah was… a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn’t have one. She was a true giver… always serving, always sharing her talent and her time. “I am heartbroken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are. But, I know that Sarah’s spirit and all that she has given to the world live on! And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort.”