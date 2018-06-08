Labour Backs Safe Standing At Football Stadiums

PA Wire/PA Images Shadow sports minister Rosena Allin-Kha holds a Labour 4 Safe Standing t-shirt, at Loftus Road, Queens Park Rangers ground, in West London as Labour has come out in favour of safe-standing in the Premier League and Championship, increasing the pressure on the government to follow suit.

The Labour Party is to back a new policy of allowing safe standing at football matches as fans’ calls for change intensify.

Shadow Sports Minister, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, says the decision whether or not to introduce rail seating - which unlocks individual seats - should be devolved to clubs, fans and safety authorities.

The 1989 Football Spectators Act required all clubs to ensure fans were seated after the Hillsborough disaster claimed the lives of 96 people in a catastrophic crush at the FA Cup semi-final.

But Allin-Khan says fans, in consultation with safety authorities, should get a greater say in how their club is run in a move which puts pressure on Sports Minister Tracey Crouch to follow suit.

Labour says the number of designated safe standing spaces would be capped at 7,500 per stadium, which is in line with what the English Football League have proposed.

Crouch was accused of “declaring war on fans” by the Football Supporters’ Federation (FSF) after the Government said there were no plans to change the all-seater policy at stadiums when rejecting West Brom’s plans for rail seating.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is among the top sports figures known to back safe standing.

The policy does not apply to lower league clubs, such as League One and League Two, where safe standing is common.