'Blood Up The Walls': Labour Targets Housing Crisis In Stark New Video

Labour is putting the housing crisis front and centre of its local elections campaign with a powerful broadcast featuring those struggling with the cost of living.

The Housing Matters film is being broadcast on Tuesday evening, with voters set to go to the polls across the country in less than a month.

The party political broadcast features interviews with people recounting their experiences of the housing crisis, including a support worker who was forced to serve an eviction notice to a woman who had recently suffered a miscarriage.

An ex-serviceman, a teacher and a radiographer are among those who describe their struggles with the high cost of renting.

It was revealed earlier this year that home ownership for under-45s dropped by more than a million since the Conservatives came to power in 2010.

The English Housing Survey showed that whereas 4.46 million under-45s owned a property in 2009/10, that figure fell to 3.41 million by 2017.

Theresa May vowed to tackle the “broken housing market” in a speech to the Conservative Party conference last year, and in the Autumn Budget it was announced that stamp-duty would be abolished for most first-time buyers.

That was calculated by the Office for Budget Responsibility would to lead to an increase in house prices, an analysis backed up by a Treasury Select Committee in a report published in January.

The local elections, due to take place on Thursday May 3, will see council seats up for grabs across England, including in the 32 London boroughs