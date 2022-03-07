One Labour insider told HuffPost UK: “Women make up the majority of the PLP. This historic achievement was hard fought and won through the use of all women shortlists.

“I hope this decision to drop them doesn’t result in equality backsliding. Unfortunately I fear it’s fairly obvious this will happen and the leadership will promote their favourite sons without regard to ensuring gender parity.”

Another added: “The decision by the leadership to scrap AWS is weak-willed and risks taking us decades backwards in terms of women’s representation.

“The legal advice could have been challenged but sadly the boys responsible in Southside didn’t seem to think it was worth the hassle.”

Labour first supported all-women shortlists for selecting parliamentary candidates at its 1993 conference, and it has since been credited with increasing women’s representation in politics. When the party used the policy in the 1997 general election, a record 101 women were elected to parliament.

Current high-profile politicians in today’s parliament — including Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner and MPs Jess Phillips and Stella Creasy — have all been selected under all-women shortlists.