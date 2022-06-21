Labour Frontbenchers Defy Keir Starmer To Stand On Rail Picket Lines

One shadow cabinet member told HuffPost UK: “It’s a sensible decision given Tories want to blame us for their failings. We mustn’t fall into their trap.”

But just hours into the first day of the RMT rail union’s industrial action, two Labour frontbenchers had tweeted pictures of themselves on the picket line.

The first was Kate Osborne, who is a parliamentary private secretary to shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle.

She tweeted: “On the picket line at Bromley. I’m a trade unionist, I will always stand on the side of the workers. Solidarity.”