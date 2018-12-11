POLITICS

Labour MP Grabs Ceremonial Mace In Brexit Protest

In another day of Brexit chaos and confusion, Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle stepped forward in the House of Commons and grabbed the ceremonial mace. The mace is a symbol of royal authority and is laid in front of the Speaker of the House. Debate and voting in the House cannot continue if it is not present. While his action only caused a minor delay, it pointed to a wider frustration brewing in the House of Commons as Theresa May delayed a vote on her Brexit deal. Russell-Moyle has been suspended from the House for a day.