Labour MP Louise Haigh Blasts 'Heartbreaking' Life Expectancy Drop For Women

Labour MP Louise Haigh has called a drop in life expectancy for women living in deprived towns a “national shame” during a debate in Parliament.

ONS data published in March showed life expectancy for the poorest girls in England had fallen for the first time on record since the 1920s.

The poorest 10% of girls had a life expectancy of 78 years and 10 months - a fall of two months. There had had been a rise of three months for the wealthiest 10% of girls, however, who were expected to live 86 years and two months.

Compared to previous figures released in 2015, there had been a decrease of almost a whole year in life expectancy in some areas - such as Hartlepool and Derbyrshire’s Amber Valley - and people living in former mining/seaside towns and rural areas were hardest-hit.

Speaking during a debate in Westminster Hall, Haigh blamed austerity for life expectancy plummeting as she called the figures “heartbreaking”.

She told MPs: “We know that increased mortality, flat-lining life expectancy and falling healthy life expectancy are not happening in a vacuum. While life expectancy cannot continue to increase forever – it is the sudden change that looks unnatural.

“It is unavoidable to observe that this coincides with the era of austerity and it is simply not conceivable that the state of our public realm and of our NHS has nothing at all to do with it.

She went on to claim the “sorry state” of social care was having an impact, with many councils struggling to provide beds for elderly people reliant on the state for care.

“So for the first time, health inequality is rising because the most deprived are suffering with poor health,” she said.

“This cohort, relying more than any other on a functioning, effective compassionate state which provides quality support have been badly let down in recent years.

“It should be a source of national shame that elderly women, in some of the most deprived parts of our country, are living in isolation, not properly cared for and are losing their lives because the state has not supported them.”