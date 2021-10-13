London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV/Houses of Parliament Taiwo Owatemi said the LGB Alliance "should be rejected by all those who believe in equality".

Labour’s new shadow women’s minister has waded into the row over a university academic accused of transphobia, saying she is “greatly concerned” by Kathleen Stock’s role in the group LGB Alliance.

Taiwo Owatemi, who was recently appointed to the frontbench role, said in a letter to a Coventry-based women’s group that LGB Alliance — of which Stock is a trustee — “should be rejected by all those who believe in equality”.

Stock, a philosophy professor at Sussex University, recently revealed she had been advised to hire bodyguards following calls from students for her to be sacked over her opposition to gender self-identification and support for single-sex spaces.

She said she has been forced to move her teaching solely online over threats to her safety — a position that has been backed by the university’s vice chancellor Adam Tickell, who said staff had an “untrammelled right to say and believe what they think”.

Tickell’s statement was, however, criticised by the Sussex branch of the University and College Union (UCU), which said he had not upheld the dignity and respect of trans students and staff by issuing his support for Stock.

And in a letter to campaign group Women Coventry posted online, Owatemi – who represents Coventry North West – indicated support for the union, which also urged the university’s management to “take a clear and strong stance against transphobia at Sussex”.